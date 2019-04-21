Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram photos: Abhishek Bachchan has shared a photograph where his actor-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen enjoying their quality time inside the swimming pool in Maldives. This latest photograph defines perfect vacation goals. This photograph has received over 2,52, 491 likes on Instagram.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, are presently enjoying their family time in Maldives, and the latest photograph shared by Abhishek Bachchan aptly defines vacation goals, which is no less than refreshing. In the photograph, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen chilling out inside the swimming pool with her daughter Aradhya Bachchan. In the caption, Abhishek Bachchan wrote that his happiness is his girls. As soon as the photograph was posted on Instagram, the followers of Abhishek Bachchan bombarded the comments section with their compliments for their actor -wife and daughter.

Till now, this photograph has been liked by around 2,47,18 followers. Abhishek Bachchan keeps on posting her family picture on Instagram. This is not the only photographs that he has shared it, there are several other photos from Maldives that are doing the rounds on the Internet.

In a series of serene Maldives pictures. this beautiful photograph is merely an addition which perfectly describes a solution to all those who wants to de-stress in this busy schedule. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, celebrated their 12th anniversary with their daughter Aradhaya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan also shared one more photo, where his wife can be seen sitting in a blue maxi dress from their beach dinner.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan. The movie was directed by Anurag Kashyap. Aishwraauy Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan, co-starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have also been roped in for Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun. They will be coming together after Mani Ratnam’s Guru.

