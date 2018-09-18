Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, like every year, visited the GSB Ganesha Seva Mandal to offer her prayers to Lord Ganesha. At the Mandal, the actor was accompanied with none other than her other adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. After she took to her Instagram account to share a photograph from the event with her fans, they bombarded the comments section with praises.

The Bollywood industry is celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in full swing. From Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty to Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora Khan have welcomed the Ganpati bapaa at their home. With this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too is in a festive mood and like every year, this time too, she visited the GSB Ganpati Seva Mandal with her darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a photograph on Instagram. In the photograph, Aishwarya can be seen overwhelmed while offering her prayers to Lord Ganesh.

Dressed in a red coloured saree, Aishwarya looks gorgeous as ever with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter looks adorable together as they pose for the camera.

Despite Aishwarya Rai’s professional commitments, she has always made sure to spend some quality time with her daughter Aradhya. The mother-daughter duo has been frequently spotted together. Be it an award function or airport, the duo is always accompanying each other. Recently, the Fanney Khan star received the Meryl Streep Award with Aradhaya. After the event, several photographs and videos from the event started doing the rounds on the Internet.

On being asked about Aradhaya Bachchan, in an interview to a leading daily, the 44-year-old actor said that she spent all her time with Aaradhya Bachchan. Although I have one nanny for my help but she made sure to take out time in spite of the busy schedule. She tried to find pleasure at the moment and experience the present.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the movie is inspired by the 2000 Dutch film, ‘Everybody’s Famous’. The movie earned around 13.53 crore worldwide at the Box office. After Fanney Khan, Aishwarya will reunite with Abhishek Bachchan for Anurag Kashyap’s film, Gulab Jamun after 8 years.

