Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's annual school day at Dhirubhai Ambani School on Thursday, December 20, 2018 . The paparazzi caught their glimpses and shared it on the social media. The photographs are simply a pleasant sight to look at on the social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have always made sure to spend quality time with their adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. From a simple outing to vacation trips, the father and mother have always accompanied Aaradhya Bachchan. This time, the trio was spotted outside Dhirubhai Ambani School to attend the annual school day. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a photograph on his Instagram handle where the mother and daughter look absolutely beautiful together as they walked hand-in-hand.

Aishwarya Rai looks gorgeous as ever in her creame coloured overcoat and black denim. With dewy makeup and a dab of red lipstick, she made sure to look perfect for her daughter’s event. Abhishek Bachchan who was clicked by the paparazzi also looked dapper in his black jacket. The super cute Araradhya also looks pretty in her red skirt and top with two pigtails. It is simply a pleasant sight of the family to look on the social media. Soon after this post, the comments section was flooded with compliments of the fans for the couple.

This is not the only photograph of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which is taking the Internet by storm. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday shared a set of photographs from Jamnabai Narsee International School where she was called as the chief guest. In the photographs, she can be seen saluting in the children’s ground when they can be seen performing their sports. In one of the photographs, she even shook hands with the children. The photograph is filled with smiles and joy as everyone beamed with happiness.

In the caption of the photographs, the former Miss World wrote that Children of God are so much full of love and positivity who are a joyful Spirit. God Bless them all and their families and supportive helpers. She even thanked everyone for sharing their love with her. These photographs have till now garnered a 3,76, 117 views.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be coming together for Gulab Jamun with Abhishek Bachchan after Guru. She was last seen in Fanney Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

