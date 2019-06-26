Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and hubby Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aradhya visited New York city and met Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. These stars shared a picture on social media for their fans and set true Family and Friend goals.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan: Bachchans and Kapoors are in NYC, recently Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima with her daughter enjoying holidays in New York with papa Rishi Kapoor and Maa Neetu Kapoor, where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visited Rishi Kapoor In New York.

The stars shared a group picture on social media, their fans cannot seem gushing over the Kapoor and Bachchan. The gala session must have touched heights that night. Riddhima captioned her post as #fundinner #gupshupnyc everyone seems happy after taking some time off from work for their loved ones.

In another post, Alia, Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima were seen posing outside of a restaurant. Meanwhile, Currently, Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor is in new york for Cancer medical treatment. Many B’town celebs visited Rishi Kapoor like Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre. Rishi is getting support & affection from the whole Bollywood family.

Speaking about, B’towns most talked about couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this cute couple is in Varanasi shooting for their upcoming movie Brahmastra. Despite this, the duo visited New York to spend quality time with family and friends.

Certainly, the couple knows how to balance work and family life altogether, recently a photo of this couple went viral on social media, where Alia holds an umbrella for her boyfriend Ranbir so that he does not get soaked in the rain. What a cute moment…

