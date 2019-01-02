Abhishek Bachchan who took some time off to celebrate New Year with his family has shared a photograph from his vacation. In the photograph, the trio looks lovely together as they pose for the cameras. Aishwarya Rai too took to Instagram to wish her fans on Instagram on the occasion of New Year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan chose to celebrate New Year outside Mumbai. She is presently holidaying with her family. Abhishek Bachchan who is quite active on Instagram shared a photograph of hers and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The former Miss World looks beautiful in a black monokini with an oversize pink shirt as she poses for the cameras with her family in the background of a beach.

Abhishek Bachchan also looks handsome in his denim shirt and printed bermudas. Adorable Aaradhya also looks cute as she smiles with her family. Soon after this post, the comments section was bombarded with compliments. Till now this post has received 5,62,672 likes.

The photograph is simply a feast to the eyes as the family poses for the cameras. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also took to Instagram to share a photo to wish all her fans on the occasion of New Year. The photograph is simply a mesmerising one as the trio pose together for the cameras. Several fans liked the it and till now this post has received 3, 94, 451 likes.

This is not the first that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has donned a monikini. During her Goa holidays, she can be seen chilling out in a pool in the same colour monikini. The family went to Goa to celebrate Aishwarya Rai’s birthday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been featured in several movies such as Raavan, Guru, Dhoom 2, Kuch Naa Kaho, Bunty Aur Babli, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Sarkar Raj, Umrao Jaan along with Abhishek Bachchan. The couple is all set to be featured in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun.

