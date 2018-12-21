Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda attended Aaradhya Bachchan's annual school day at Dhirubhai Ambani school. Several photographs are surfacing on social media. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan chose to smile for the shutterbugs while Navya Naveli chose to ignore the camera lenses.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted with Navya Naveli Nanda outside Dhirubhai Ambani School. The trio went to the school to attend the annual school day of Aaradhya Bachchan. Several photographs are surfacing on the social media where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan can be seen smiling at the shutterbugs while Navya Naveli chose to ignore the camera lenses. Aishwarya Rai dons an all-black pantsuit outfit in which she looks beautiful. With a dab of red lipstick and dewy make-up she looks beautiful as usual. Abhishek Bachchan also looks handsome in his white sweat shirt and denim. Navya Naveli also looks beautiful in her white top and black jeans.

Gauri Khan’s son Abram also studies in the same school. Paparazzi also clicked him outside the school. Gauri Khan also looked pretty in her all-black outfit. While AbRam can be seen dressed in his costumes. The shutterbugs also clicked Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Roshan’s kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They were snapped outside the school.

Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova were also present to cheer their children.

