Aishwarya Rai Bachchan becomes the voice for Angelina Jolie's role in Maleficent. She dresses up in all-black attire for the teaser which had some glimpses of Angelina and Elle too, watch teaser here.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan becomes the voice of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil which is coming up with its Hindi dubbed version. Disney shared the teaser of the Hindi dubbed film in which Aishwarya is giving voice to Angelina’s character. Aishwarya shared the big news on her social media handle and said she is happy to be a part of the Disney family.

In the teaser, Aishwarya was nailing her look like a pro in the Maleficent attire. She was dressed in all-black attire and was walking down the aisle with her vampy aura that gave goosebumps to her fans.

Aishwarya was cast in the teaser with her Hindi dubbed dialogues which also had the glimpses of Angelina Jollie and Ellie Fanning in it. The teaser is making rounds on the internet and has received over one lakh views on Instagram and has gained a number of great views on YouTube too.

Disney said that everyone should bow down for the queen Aishwarya who has given the voice to Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which is Angelina Jolie’s film.

Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted about the trailer that how cool is this teaser and he is super excited for and after that, he praised his wife Aishwarya for it.

It is the sequel of the 2014 film, which was based on the classic fairy tale of the sleeping beauty who was poisoned by the black fairy and the story revolves around the perspective of the black fairy.

The head of Disney India Bikram Duggal said that he couldn’t imagine the role being taken by some another person than Aishwarya who perfectly stands out for Angelina here, as she is being the perfect blend to Angelina’s role. The film is slated to release on October 18 and fans just can’t wait for it.

