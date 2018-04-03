Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to share screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in her upcoming movie, Fanne Khan. The movie is reportedly a remake of a Dutch movie titled Everybody's Famous, which was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category in 2001. Aishwarya was also approached for the remake of Woh Kaun Thi? And also Raat Aur Din while she is prepping for her new release.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in news every other day as she is gearing up for her next release and slaying with amazing fashion choices. Considering Bollywood’s recent obsession with rehashed songs and films, it was not surprising at all when KriArj Entertainment announced that they have acquired the rights to remake the Manoj Kumar starrer Woh Kaun Thi?. But when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name popped up for essaying Sadhana’s role in the film, things took a serious turn. Now, in an interview with a leading daily, Rai has confirmed that she was approached for a role in not just the remake of Woh Kaun Thi? but also Raat Aur Din.

She even shared how during the shoot of Shabd, Sanjay Dutt had said that he would have loved it if Aishwarya played the part of Nargis in the film. She remarked, “I’ve been approached for the remake of Raat Aur Din, which is a great opportunity, and what’s funny is while filming Shabd, Sanju sir (Sanjay Dutt) said he’d have loved for me to play the part, and I was very touched. We’re still working out the details. I’ve also been approached for a remake of Woh Kaun Thi?”

Aishwarya is currently busy shooting for KriArj’s Fanne Khan. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanne Khan also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. It is an official remake of the Oscar-nominated Belgian 2000 film Everybody’s Famous! In the first look picture revealed by the film’s team, Aishwarya sported a burgundy mane and looked every bit the diva that she is. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Karan Singh Chhabra in supporting roles. Fanne Khan will hit the theatres on July 13, 2018.

Aishwarya had been on a sabbatical for five years before returning with 2015’s Jazbaa. She even received a Filmfare nomination for her role as Dalbir Kaur in 2016’s Sarbjit. But with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya was truly able to revamp her image in the minds of cinephiles.

