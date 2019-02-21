Bollywood sensation Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her Qatar Show 2019. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousnads of likes and the count seems unstoppable! Take a look at her stunning pictures

Bollywood Diva and Bachchan family’s bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently posted a series of pictures from Qatar fashion show 2019 and oh boy! we have to say she looks stunning as ever in red lehenga. She has complemented her desi attire with kohled eyes, highlighter, and glossy red lipstick.

The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport a day before while leaving for Qatar. She stole every heart by her colorful coat paired with black casuals. However, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has not accompanied her on this tour nor her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya is currently working on her oncoming film project- Gulab Jamun with husband Abhishek Bachchan, she has reportedly signed Mani Ratnam’s dream project where she is said to unite with her Raavan co-star Vikram.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan may also star in the film, according to reports it’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and other big names from the South Indian film industry will also be seen starring in the film.

The gorgeous actor stunned when she walked the ramp at the Fashion Week International 2018 in Doha. The attitude and persona with which she walked the ramp, was undoubtedly perfect. Especially, The goddess of beauty, Aishwarya refreshed the Guzzaarish memories by hairdo. This time she came up with a new idea of dressing in an Indian style, as refreshing as a Lilly and as bright as a sun.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEkujleVZ5Y

