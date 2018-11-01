Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is ringing in her 45th birthday has shared an adorable photograph of her family on Instagram. In the photographs, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhyaa Bachchan can be seen happily posing for the cameras. thr trio looks absolutely adorable together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has hardly missed an opportunity to share her updates on social media. Be it Ganesh Chaturthi or her award ceremony, she has always made sure to share her happiness with her fans. On her birthday too, it was no different. She has shared a family photograph on the occasion of her 45th birthday. In the photograph, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai can be seen happily posing together for the cameras. She captioned the photographs as Love with heart emoticons. The photograph is simply a pleasant sight to behold.

In the photograph, as usual, she can be seen twinning with her adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in white. However, what is lovely about the photograph is that trio made sure to twin in glares and made this photographs even more adorable

This is not the first time that she has shared a family photograph on social media. Take a look at some of the lovely photographs in which they can be seen giving family goals.

In one of her interviews, Aishwarya Rai shared her opinion about family. She said that her family is her strength and weakness.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkkumar Rao. She will be reuniting with Abhishek Bachchan after a long time in Gulab Jamun.

cN5hWbbXm18

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More