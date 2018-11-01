Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 45th birthday: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 45th birthday with her friends and family members. Owing to her versatile acting skills, she enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, tweeple have poured out their birthday wishes for the actor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 45th birthday: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ringing in her 45th birthday on November 1, 2018. She is considered as one of the finest actors in Bollywood due to her versatile acting. She is not only admired for her stellar acting performance but also for her elegance and grace in the cinema industry. Owing to her massive popularity across the globe, from domestic fans to overseas, her ardent followers have flooded the social media with the birthday wishes for the former Miss World.

She is known to have crazy fan following across the globe. On Twitter some fans have compiled a collage of her childhood photos, some have chosen to prepare greetings for the actor. A fan has even made a portray of the actor. Check out some of the best tweets from fans.

Score Trends wishes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/KLCNwZFdk5 — Score Trends India (@scoretrendsIN) November 1, 2018

Happy Birthday to one of the most Beautiful Actress of Indian Cinema

🌟 AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN 🌟#HappyBirthdayAishwarya pic.twitter.com/yeohzsHIcO — NooR (@lovely54100) October 31, 2018

You are special and I hope that you float through the day with a big smile on your face. Happy Birthday! #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/IMlqzoq28Q — M.R Mishu(A_g_m) (@MRMishu6) October 31, 2018

[#HappyBirthdayAishwarya] On behalf of our @AllAishwaryaWeb family, we wish our one & only queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the happiest birthday! ❤️ * Celebrate with us by RTing and using the hashtag above 👆. – SP pic.twitter.com/0FSo6PPQ5R — AllAishwaryaWeb (@AllAishwaryaWeb) October 31, 2018

Age is just a state of mind it never stops you, wishing you many more glories in life. Happy Birthday to my guiding angel, no one there like you#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#AishwaryaRai#HappyBirthdayAishwarya#HappyBirthdayAishwaryaRaiBachchan #HBDAishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/RkQ19XfKTI — AKHIL R KRISHNAN (@Urtrulyakhil) October 31, 2018

Happy Birthday To your Mrs. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan . Good health happiness and success to her. pic.twitter.com/sJxzh9UGs8 — SONIA CHOPRA (@SONIYALUVSU) October 31, 2018

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for the best, most beautiful and most creative in Bollywood Aishwarya rai bachchan 😍💛💛#HappyBirthdayAishwarya pic.twitter.com/4kMdBidyCZ — ايشواريا راي باتشان بالعربيه (@aishwaryarai_a) October 31, 2018

@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan Wishing a very happy, healthy and fulfilling birthday to dear Aishwarya Rai Ji. Lots of love and wishes❤️🎂💐💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/LBAT4fjzPi — Jasmine ❤️ ABEFCHICAGO (@JaniJasmine) October 31, 2018

In the previous year, she celebrated her birthday by feeding food to underprivileged kids. This time her birthday plans have still not been revealed yet.

Today, she has established herself as one of the excellent actors in the world. The former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned in the year 1994 in a beauty pageant.

Recently, she has received several accolades in her acting career. Recently, she was awarded with Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the Women in Film and Television (WIFT). The award recognises the women achievers across the globe. It also provides them an opportunity to grow professionally in a male-dominated industry.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be reuniting after a long time with her husband Abhishek Bachchan on-screen for Sarvesh Mewara’s Gulab Jamun. The movie will be produced by Anurag Kashyap. In an interview to a leading daily, the 44-year-old actor mentioned that both of them seemed to be fit for the narrative perfectly.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More