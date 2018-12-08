Bollywood celebrated have already reached Udaipur to attend the pre-wedding ceremonies of Isha Amani and Anand Piramal. Isha and Anand are all set to tie the nuptial knots on December 12, 2018, at Antilla, Mumbai. Meanwhile, B-town's biggies are leaving for Udaipur to be a part of the pre-nuptial ceremonies hosted by the Ambanis and the Piramals.

Bollywood celebrated have already reached Udaipur to attend the pre-wedding ceremonies of Isha Amani and Anand Piramal. Isha and Anand are all set to tie the nuptial knots on December 12, 2018, at Antilla, Mumbai. Meanwhile, B-town’s biggies are leaving for Udaipur to be a part of the pre-nuptial ceremonies hosted by the Ambanis and the Piramals. In the morning, the Udaipur airport witnessed the presence of some big Bollywood stars, including newlyweds Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hillary Clinton, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan among others.

Well, the beauty that took the attention of almost every shutterbug was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was spotted on the airport with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya Bachchan. Donning a pastel-coloured suit paired with a classy choodidar and dupatta, the beauty was looking beautiful as ever. She seems all set to be the part of this royal wedding and her fans believe it too. Ever since her pictures from the Udaipur airport paved the way to the Internet, they have taken several social media platforms by storm. First, take a look at the pictures:

Isn’t she looking just gorgeous? There is no denying to her flawless beauty and Aishwarya knows how to carry it with grace and class. Here we have compiled all the pictures featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Udaipur airport this morning. Take a look:

