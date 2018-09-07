In a video that surfaced on social media, the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be clearly seen shedding a tear during the national anthem and wiping her cheek at the end of it.

It proved to be an extremely emotional moment for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Friday when she stood among the audience during an event to pay respect to the national anthem. The beautiful Bollywood actor got teary-eyed when she heard the national anthem at an event which was also attended by Shabana Azmi, Sonu Nigam, Juhi Chawla and Ronit Roy in Mumbai.

While speaking at the event, Aishwarya Rai said that she is honoured and privileged to be invited as the chief guest to represent the women of the modern times, the burgeoning entrepreneurs and future powerful and promising stalwarts. “IMC women’s wing has evolved as one of the most prestigious platforms of recognition for women entrepreneurs.

The 44-year-old beauty continued saying that the economic empowerment of women is a national agenda and by supporting the exhibition, she has the honour of supporting the cause.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently starred in comedy-drama Fanney Khan and has agreed to do a romantic movie titled Gulab Jamun opposite to her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

