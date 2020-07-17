Daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya, Aradhya Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been rushed to Nanavati hospital. According to reports, their condition deteriorated a few hours ago and they had to be shifted to the hospital.

Daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya, Aradhya Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been rushed to Nanavati hospital.

They both were tested positive for COVID 19 a few days back and was home quarantined.

According to reports, their condition deteriorated a few hours ago and they had to be shifted to the hospital.

As Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were found corona positive on June 11, 2020, other family members had also undergone rapid antigen tests for COVID-19. However, in the swap test, 8-year-old Aradhya and 44-year-old Aishwarya were found corona positive.

Other family members that include Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and, Shweta Nanda had tested corona negative. Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra informed about Aishwarya and Aradhya through a tweet.

On June 11, 2020, senior Bachchan himself tweeted to inform that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He asked everyone who has been in close proximity to him within the last 10 days to get their tests done.

Sometime after Amitabh’s tweet, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that he has also tested positive for coronavirus and he also informed that BMC is in touch with them and they are complying with it.

