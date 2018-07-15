Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is having a gala time with her 6-year-old daughter Aaradhya in Paris. On Sunday morning, July 15, Aishwarya posted pictures of the two on her Instagram handle, where both of them were seen enjoying a fun roller coaster ride.

The pictures is the perfect example of mother-daughter relationship

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is having a great time with her 6-year-old daughter Aaradhya in Paris. After all the professional work, she is touring Paris with her daughter and has posted innumerable pictures on her Instagram handle of the famous Eiffel Tower and Disneyland. The pictures is the perfect example of mother-daughter relationship. In one of the pictures, where the mother is seen her daughter with a background of Disneyland Aishwarya wrote, “My Princess Angel’s Happiness means the World to me, My Aaradhya…My LIFE✨My Eternal LOVE.”

Though the actor is not on Twitter, she posts immense on her Instagram handle and her pictures are filled with love and family bondage. Moreover, her stunning beauty accompanied by her cute daughter is a good treat for all her fans on a Sunday.

ALSO READ: Fanney Khan song Halka Halka: Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s chemistry is beyond adorable

😍Super FUN Times with my Love💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 14, 2018 at 4:04pm PDT

ALSO READ: Fanney Khan trailer LIVE updates: Twitterati give a big thumbs-up to Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer

😍My Angel Forever😘💖✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 10, 2018 at 1:20am PDT

😍💖😘My LOVE 💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 6, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

✨Celebration🌟 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 14, 2018 at 3:44pm PDT

ALSO READ: Fanney Khan trailer review: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao-starrer has superhit written on it

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More