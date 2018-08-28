When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the latest member of the Instagram family on May 13, 2018, fans knew they were in for a treat. Recently, Aishwarya celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her sister-in-law Shrima Rai and her children and shared pictures of the same, and today, she has shared some other unseen pictures of the festival.

The actress who made her debut with some of her beautiful pictures from Cannes has been sharing quite actively, her updates and pictures on the social media app

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the latest member of the Instagram family on May 13, 2018, fans knew they were in for a treat. The actress who made her debut with some of her beautiful pictures from Cannes has been sharing quite actively, her updates and pictures on the social media app.

Recently, Aishwarya celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her sister-in-law Shrima Rai and her children and shared pictures of the same, and today, she has shared some other unseen pictures of the festival with her daughter and mother.

In the beautiful photo, 3 generations are in the single frame. Dressed in traditional, Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda looks absolutely stunning and daughter absolutely a cutie. Aishwarya Rai, as usual, looked gorgeous.

✨LOVE💖😍 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Aug 27, 2018 at 8:27pm PDT

💕London love ✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 18, 2018 at 2:54am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More