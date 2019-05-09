Just like many other Bollywood celebrities, former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also found her doppelganger in Mahlagha Jaberi who is an Iranian model and actress, have a look!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the latest Bollywood actress to have found her doppelganger aka lookalike named Mahlagha Jaberi who is an Iranian model and celebrity. The similarity between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mahlagha Jaberi is unbelievable and after going through the Instagram account of Mahlagha Jaberi, even you will be stunned to see the uncanny resemblance between both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mahlagha Jaberi.

Their jawline, eyes, face structure, everything is very similar and now Mahlagha Jaberi’s photos, in which she is looking exactly like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have gone viral on social media. Just like Aish, Mahlagha Jaberi is a stunning beauty as well and has millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

According to media reports, in a recent poll, Mahlagha Jaberi was named one of the most beautiful women in the world. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, will be seen walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

She is one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in Bollywood who has delivered pathbreaking performances in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Devdas, Bride & Prejudice, Raincoat, Umrao Jaan, Guru, Provoked, Jodhaa Akbar, among several others. She has represented India several times on the global platform and is an international icon. However, this is not the first time when a Bollywood celeb has found his or her doppelganger.

Earlier, actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Esha Gupta, and actors like Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi, among others had found their lookalike and the resemblance was unbelievable!

