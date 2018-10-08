Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unique styling with a six-yard fabric is quite known in fashion industry. She has hardly left the fashion police unimpressed with her graceful attire. This time too, it was no different at the Sabyasachi photoshoot. She was an epitome of beauty in a cream-coloured floral printed saree. She preferred to keep her hair open. The red lipstick with dewy make-up added a glam quotient to her overall look while she received brownie points for her elegant smile.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s unique styling with a six-yard fabric is quite known in fashion industry. She has hardly left the fashion police unimpressed with her graceful attire. This time too, it was no different at the Sabyasachi photoshoot. She was an epitome of beauty in a cream-coloured floral printed saree. She preferred to keep her hair open. The red lipstick with dewy make-up added a glam quotient to her overall look while she received brownie points for her elegant smile.

Soon the photograph was posted on Instagram, the comments section was bombarded with the compliments.

Time and again she has left all her fans awestruck with her gorgeous attires. Be it red carpet or family functions, the mesmerising beauty’s outfits had been an inspiration for many. Every now and then her photographs took the Internet by storm. Take a look at some of her photographs.

Aishwarya Rai’s impeccable sartorial sense has always made her fans curious to look into her Instagram account.

Aishwarya, who walked at Doha fashion show, looked like an enchanting beauty in red and white shimmering outfit styled by Manish Malhotra. She was accompanied with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and the mother-daughter duo looked adorable as ever.

Like always, we are simply smitten with these photographs and can’t take our eyes off these lovely photos.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan opposite to Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor and will be next seen in Gulab Jamun with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. The husband and wife will be appearing after a long time on the silver screen.

