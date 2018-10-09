Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a beautiful black dress and amazing makeup at the L'Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi makeup launch in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 9. The fabulous make was done by Mickey Contractor and her picture was shared on Sabyasachi's official Instagram page on the same day.

Time and again the diva has left all her fans and followers awestruck with her super elegant dress sense

Bollywood’s queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday, October 9, was captured in Sabyasachi at the L’Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi makeup launch in Mumbai. The gorgeous actor was seen wearing Lipstick in Shade 266- Pure Rouge and very elegant black fitted dress. In the look, there was something different about her hair, which were coloured red and curls at the end added more beauty to her.

The fabulous make was done by Mickey Contractor and her picture was shared on Sabyasachi’s official Instagram page on the same day. the diva earlier hogged headlines when she collaborated with Sabyasachi, who himself collaborated with L’Oréal during the festive collection, which kickstarted with sarees.

ALSO READ: We bet you have never seen Mahira Khan as vibrant as this!

Time and again the diva has left all her fans and followers awestruck with her super elegant dress sense. Be it at the red carpet or family events, the beauty never fails to garner attention. Her photographs have always created a storm on the internet.

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia supports Tanushree Dutta, says why she has woken up ten years later is not the point

ALSO READ: Poonam Dubey flaunts denim shorts in her latest Instagram post, see photo

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More