Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s experiment with her clothes has always been a hot topic of the tinsel town. Be it ethnic wear or modern apparels, her gracious fashion stying have always left us in awe of her beauty. Whenever she steps out in her class-apart outfits, she has upped her style game. On Saturday, she attended the Tennis Premiere League opening and she looks every inch of a fashionista. Aishwarya Rai donned an all black pant-suit outfit and the bling on the sleeves added glam in her outfit. Her long open tresses with minimal makeup made her look gorgeous as usual. A dab of red lipstick complemented her outfit and the black stilettos matched her outfit perfectly.

She has always managed to look good with her beautiful gowns and proves every time that she rules the fashion industry. Recently, she walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra’s fashion show in Doha, Qatar and looked beautiful as ever.

She has always left us spell-bounded with her sparkling nad shimmery gowns. Be it Cannes red carpet or award ceremonies, she has always gone a notch higher in her fashion game.

We have compiled alit of outfits which will make you go awestruck.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was awarded with Meryl Streep Award for excelling in her own field. Besides, in the wake of MeToo movement, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan voiced her opinon. She said that we all should support #MeToo campaign. There are several people who had been the victims of sexual harassment are showing their guts to speak against the wrongdoers and we all should support together.

Furher eabortaing on this, she hoped that all cases which are genuine and concerned agencies should investigate the matter.

