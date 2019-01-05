Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photographs have always been mesmerising on the social media. Her captivating beauty has always hooked her fans with her photos. Fans just can't get enough of her lovely pics. This time too, it is no different. She has shared one more photograph and proves herself to be the queen of the fashionistas.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is quite active on Instagram has shared another photograph to welcome the year 2019. In the photograph, she seems to be getting prepared for a photoshoot. In a strappy sky blue and black gown with a deep neckline, she makes sure to look irresistible beauty. Undoubtedly, she looks beautiful and can be setting some major makeup goals. With kholed eyes, hair rolled up and a dab of pink shade lipstick, she makes sure to manage her appearance properly. But what is eye-catching is Former Miss World’s curious expression on her face which has made her look drop-dead gorgeous.

This is not the first time that she has shared a picture. She never misses an opportunity to share the glimpses from her personal life. On the occasion of New Year, the Fanney Khan actor also shared photograph. In the photograph, Abhishek Bachchan along with Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen smiling for cameras.

The couple celebrated their New Year outside Mumbai. Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photograph. In the photograph, she can be seen posing in a black monokini with her daughter in the background of a beach.

On the professional front, the actor is all set to feature in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun along with Abhishek Bachchan. The couple will reunite after a long time. They were last featured in Mani Ratnam’s Guru.

