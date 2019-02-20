Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has yet again proved to be a fashionista of the industry. In her unique well-tailored outfits, she continues to rule the social media. In the latest photographs also, she can be seen flaunting her fashionable outfits. She looks extremely beautiful in every paparazzi's click.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has hardly failed to impress the fashion police in Bollywood with her well-tailored attires. Undoubtedly, she continues to rule the social media with her new and unique fashion ideas. Be it award ceremony or family functions, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has gone a notch higher in flaunting her choice of outfits. This time too, it is no different. She looks extremely beautiful when snapped at the airport while heading to Doha for a special assignment.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble with camisole, she ups her style statement. She made sure to take the fashion level higher with matching colour boots. Paired it with a hot pink and patterned a long jacket and a red lippy, she looks fabulous as she walked in attitude with confidence.

This is not the first time that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left everyone impressed with her sartorials. Ample of times, she has given us a fashion lesson and her Instagram is the best guide.

Not just that, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is quite active on social media also share several photographs of her family members. All the happy moments have been captured in a set of photo-album. Check out all her joyous moments in every photograph.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan. The movie also featured in Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She has also signed a movie Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun along with Abhishek Bachchan. The couple is all set to reunite with her husband after Mani Ratnam’s Guru.

