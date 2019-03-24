Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photograph from Goa went viral, recently. Several fans started speculation that the couple is having a second child after they spotted a baby bump in Aishwarya Rai's belly. Now, spokesperson if the actor has put an end to all the rumours around it.

Bollywood actor and much-in-love couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are in headlines again. But this time, not for their PDA moments or professional success. Apparently, a photograph from of the couple went viral which spread a rumour that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are expecting their second child. Now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s spokesperson has put an end to all her second pregnancy rumours. While speaking to a leading entertainment tabloid, spokesperson said that the picture has bee clicked from a bad angle and confirmed that they indeed are not expecting a second child. In the photograph, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan can be seen walking on the beach hand-in-hand. Several fans spotted a slight bump in Aishwarya Rai’s belly and started speculation that she is pregnant with a second child.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are not the only couple that have become the target of ‘pregnancy rumours’. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tackled the pregnancy rumours. Deepika Padukone pointed out that that motherhood comes naturally, ‘it will happen when it has to happen’. Motherhood trumps being married, a common notion among people who’ve had children. No deny to a fact that it is an obvious step in everyone’s life. It’s completely unfair to put women and couple to face such kind of questions.

Blatantly refusing to all the rumours, Anushka Sharma labelled the rumours as ‘absurd’ and ‘silly’ and rubbished it.

Couple exchanged their wedding vows in 2007, and welcomed their first child, Aaradhya, in 2011. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan. While Abhishek Bachchan was featured in Manmarziyaan. Coming back to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the actors are all set to feature in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun. They will reunite after a long time. They were last seen together in Mani Ratnam’s Guru.

A recent report claimed that the actors may star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film, a biopic on Sahir Ludhianvi. Abhishek will play the role of popular Bollywood lyricist, while Aishwarya Rai will essay the role of the celebrated Punjabi poetess Amrita Pritam.

