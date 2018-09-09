In the photographs and videos that went viral on social media, the Fanney Khan star looked gorgeous in a black-and-golden frilled gown. The actor's short and wavy red coloured hair, made her look fabulous in the outfit. Janhvi Kapoor also received the award at the ceremony.

Fanney Khan actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received Meryl Streep Award for Excellence for excelling in the field of the acting in Bollywood. The social media is flooded with photographs and videos from the same. The actor attended the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence ceremony with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to honour the best female talent in Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

Besides Aishwarya Rai, director Zoya Akhtar and Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor, among others, were also honoured at the event.

In the photographs and videos that went viral on social media, the Fanney Khan star looked gorgeous in a black-and-golden frilled gown. The actor’s short and wavy red coloured hair, made her look fabulous in the outfit. Janhvi Kapoor also received the award at the ceremony. Janhvi looked stunning in an off-shoulder pink dress.

Speaking about the award named after veteran Hollywood actor Meryl Streep, WIFT India founding president Petrina D’Rozario said that whether it was her extraordinary body of work or her charitable endeavours, Ms Streep was an inspiration for all.

She further elaborated on Streep award, she said that our aim here was to encourage others to think outside the norm of gender-based hiring practices and gave females of all nationalities an equal chance to vie in fields dominated by men.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’ opposite to Anil Kapoor. WIFT International is a network which promotes professional development and achievement for women in the film industry, video, and other screen-based media. WIFT India comes under the WIFT international.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More