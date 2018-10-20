Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stays quite active on the image-sharing platform and regularly posts pictures from both her personal and professional lives. Sometimes it's just her in terrific dresses and her trademark pose, sometimes it is her lovely daughter Araadhya and many a times its lovey-dovey moments with hubby Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is at it again as she is turning heads on Instagram with her stunning outfits and graceful looks. The renowned Bollywood actor recently celebrated Vijay Dashami with her family and friends at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai and later posted a picture of her in an all-black attire with high heels on that made her look like the same beautiful diva who won the Miss World title back in 1994. Aishwarya’s latest Instagram picture has garnered over 2 lakh likes with thousands of affirming comments within two hours of posting the image.

The 44-year-old actor has contributed much to the Indian film industry ever since making her debut in 1997 Tamil film Iruvar. She is a Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on AIDS (UNAIDS). In 2003, she was the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival.

She starred in comedy drama Fanney Khan in 2018 which worked nominally on the box office. Aishwarya is currently busy shooting for romantic Hindi film Gulab Jamun which also features her husband Abhishek Bachchan in leading role.

