Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's flawless fashion sense has never failed to impress the fashion police. This time too, while attending the 31st Women Entrepreneur's Exhibition, she looked no less than a gorgeous lady. At the event, she wore a black Anarkali and we can't take our eyes off Aishwarya Rai's photos.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous as ever in Anarkali

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sartorial wardrobe choices never fail to impress the fashion police. Every now and then, her flawless fashion sense had been an inspiration for many. This time too, she left us awestruck by her grace while attending the 31st Women Entrepreneur’s Exhibition. Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet from the same event.

At the event, Aishwarya looked gorgeous as ever in a black and maroon Anarkali. She chose to keep her accessories minimal with statement rings. Her pink lips, thickly-lined eyes and short wavy red hairdo rounded her lookout and made her look as beautiful as ever. Aishwarya Rai’s attitude only added an extra dose of glamour to her overall personality.

Well, we think she looked beautiful as ever in the outfit.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s family picture, 3 generations in a single frame, take a look!

Recently, Aishwarya attended the launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s fashion label brand MXS World. She was seen with designer Monisha Jaising outside Kromakay Salon. Adriana, the rumoured friend of actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, was also spotted on a busy street.

While attending the two-day exhibitions, Aishwarya Rai talked about the importance of Women Empowerment. She said the economic empowerment of women was national agenda and by supporting this exhibition, she had the honour in supporting the economic empowerment of our women.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai makes her Instagram debut right before Cannes

The exhibition was hosted by NSCI organised by Indian Merchants Chambers. The exhibition featured 240 participants and exhibited fine jewellery, fashion, lifestyle and gourmet foods to make it a delight for shoppers of all kinds.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was present with Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani and member of the Rajya Sabha Poonam Mahajan, Rashmi Thackrey, Sonu Nigam, Ronit Roy, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Raichan.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan along with Rajkumar Rao and Anil Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More