Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sartorial wardrobe choices and elegant fashion styling have hardly failed to impress the fashion police. Be it Cannes Red carpet or award functions, the timeless beauty has always left us mesmerised with her style sense and fashion statement. This time, at the first Indian Fashion Weekend International in Doha, she walked the ramp with utmost grace and left the audience awestruck. In the recently surfaced photos on social media, she has taken her fans’ breath away. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks absolutely gorgeous in her red and white shimmering gown.

The fashion show was hosted by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Styled by Manish Malhotra, the outfit was a treat to all his fans’ eyes. The long trail with the couture outfit added drama to her overall look. The dewy makeup, retro style hairdo with minimal accessories complemented her overall outfit. The intricate detailing embroidery glammed up her outfit.

At the fashion show, she was accompanied with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Like always, the mother-daughter duo twinned their outfit in red and white. Both of them look adorable together Various other photos are doing the rounds on social media.

We just can’t get enough of these lovely photos. Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Manish Malhotra said she is not only a dear friend but also has been his design muse for many years now.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan in the lead role along with Rajkumar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Now, she has been roped in for Gulab Jamun in which she will be sharing the silver screen space with her husband Abhishek Bachchan after a long time.

