'Fanney Khan' actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended the 31st Women Entrepreneur's exhibition on Wednesday. She spoke about the importance of women empowerment in the society. She attended the event along with Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani and member of the Rajya Sabha Poonam Mahajan.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is popularly known for her philanthropic work recently attended a two-day 31st Women Entrepreneur’s exhibition hosted at NSCI organised by Indian Merchants Chambers. The exhibition featured 240 participants and exhibited fine jewellery, fashion, lifestyle and gourmet foods to make it a delight for shoppers of all kinds.

Addressing the event along with Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani and member of the Rajya Sabha Poonam Mahajan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about the importance of economic empowerment of women in the country. She said the economic empowerment of women was national agenda and by supporting this exhibition, she had the honour in supporting the economic empowerment of our women.

Additionally, Aishwarya Rai talked about the IMC as a platform for the fresh and young talents. For more than 30 years, the Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition hosted by IMC Ladies’ Wing had positioned itself as a prime destination for fresh, new talented entrepreneurs who need a platform to launch them

Feeling privileged to be a part of the event, Aishwarya added, she was honoured to be invited as the Chief Guest to represent the women of our times, the burgeoning entrepreneurs and future powerful and promising stalwarts. IMC Women’s wing had evolved as one of the most prestigious platform of recognition for Women Entrepreneurs.

Over the years, the IMC ladies’ Wing’s Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition had created a niche for itself as it had served as a huge stepping stone for women attempting to set up and establish their businesses. It was indeed a very credible platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products, she added.

Along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rashmi Thackrey, Sonu Nigam, Ronit Roy, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Raichan also attended the event.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last appeared in Fanney Khan along with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.

