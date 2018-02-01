Beautiful actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan payed her 'Taal' director a surprise visit at his media institute in Mumbai who recently celebrated his 73rd birthday on January 24. The social media has of course, touched by this amiable gesture of the actress. Hot and beautiful actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has established herself as the most influential celebrity in India has also garnered fame wide across the globe. Scroll down to look through few of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram photos:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks strikingly hot in her designer dress

Beauty pageant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who never takes a break to hit the headlines is again doing rounds on the internet for her sweet gesture for filmmaker Subhash Ghai. The celeb payed him a surprise visit at his media institute in Mumbai who recently celebrated his 73rd birthday on January 24. The social media has of course, touched by this amiable gesture of the actress. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has established herself as the most influential celebrity in India has also garnered fame wide across the globe.

The hot diva made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil film Iruvar but her first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama Jeans. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is popular for her initiative towards noble deeds as she serves a Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on AIDS (UNAIDS). The sizzling star has also become the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival. Scroll down to look through few of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram photos:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a floral printed dress mesmerises us with her look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a designer dress stuns us with her ultra-modern avatar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flaunts her bold side

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shows off her glamourous look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as always catches everyone’s attention

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan glistens as she puts a splash of scarlet on her lips

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an embroided dress looks absolutely stunning

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shows off her perfect shaped body

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a black dress is too hot to handle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses elegantly for the camera

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on May 28, 2016 at 11:26pm PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jun 8, 2016 at 8:15pm PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jun 12, 2016 at 1:03am PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Dec 21, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:52pm PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jul 27, 2016 at 11:12pm PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jul 31, 2016 at 9:44pm PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Sep 13, 2016 at 11:26pm PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Oct 12, 2016 at 6:53pm PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Oct 26, 2016 at 11:21pm PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Nov 15, 2016 at 5:19am PST

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Nov 11, 2016 at 2:04am PST

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on May 19, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on May 21, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

Happy New Year 2016 A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jan 1, 2016 at 4:55am PST

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Jan 7, 2016 at 9:01pm PST

In Traditional Look #throwback A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaarai) on Nov 10, 2015 at 5:06am PST