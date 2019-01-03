Known as one of the most beautiful women in India, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is stealing hearts with her latest look. In a photo that is going viral on social media, Aishwarya looks stunning in a blush pink suit that she has styled with chaandbalis. Looking absolutely beautiful, Aishwarya is taking social media by storm with her latest photo. Take a look at her latest photo here-

Enough has been said about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s impeccable beauty. From winning the Miss World pageant to winning hearts of millions of fans with just a smile, that is the charm of the actor. When the diva appears on-screen, one cannot help but just look her and be mesmerised. In recent times, her fashion choices have often being critiqued and brought under the scanner of fashion police but this time the diva has hit a masterstroke with her latest look.

In one of the photos that is going viral on social media, Aishwarya can be seen dressed in a blush pink suit that she has paired wide legged pants and embroidered dupatta and she looks breathtaking. To complete her look, she has swept her hair to one side and is accentuating the look with pink-hued makeup, chandbaalis and golden juttis. Needless to say, Aishwarya looks gorgeous in the photos and is making fans go gaga over her.

Have a look at her latest photo here-

On the professional front, Aishawarya Rai Bachchan was seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Post Fanney Khan, the actor has been signed for a film titled Gulab Jamun opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

