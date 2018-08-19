Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her official Instagram account to plead her fans to help rebuild the lives of the flood-affected people in Kerala.

Fanney Khan actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her official Instagram account to plead her fans to help rebuild the lives of the flood-affected people in Kerala. The actress posted three photos, each giving two different platforms to fund for the Kerala floods. The first and second post has the entire details of the bank account. The Chief Ministers Relief Fund is the donee name while the third post gives people an option to fund directly donate to the Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fun through a bank transfer or use the Amazon app/ website to provide immediate help to the victims by purchasing necessities distributed by 3 NGO partners or use the PayTM app to directly donate any amount to the Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund. Crowdfunding for Milaap’s rupees 1,00,00,000 goal towards ration, kitchen sets and bed or using the Big Basket app/ website to purchase and send an essential kit worth rupees 146/- containing rice, sugar and dal are the rest options to donate to the flood affected areas.

