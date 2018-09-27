On Wednesday, Asian Geographic magazine released a list of 100 outstanding people for their immense contribution in their respective fields. Among the renowned personalities, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have been featured on the magazine cover.

Besides, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, business tycoon and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, economist Amartya Sen, author-activist Arundhati Roy and billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have also been named in the list.

Not just that, Aishwarya and Shah Rukh are the only celebrities from Bollywood who have been featured on the cover page.

Time and again, Aishwarya Rai has been honoured with prestigious awards for her immense contribution to the Indian cinema industry and no doubt she is continuing to rule the silver screen.

The names have been shortlisted for various fields include influential leadership icons, philanthropic champions, business magnates, science icons, sports and cultural figures who have influenced and inspired people globally.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he recently bagged a Game Changer Award at Business Summit in London. During the award ceremony, in his speech, Shah Rukh Khan thanked his close friends, family members and his team related to his business for their unconditional support towards achieving his goals and ambitions.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan and has been roped in for her next movie with Abhishek Bachchan in Gulab Jamun. The husband-wife pair will be sharing the screen space after a long time from Guru. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Anand L Rai’s directorial venture Zero’s trailer will release on November 1, 2018, i.e, King Khan’s birthday.

