Aish was the first Indian actress who made it to the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the beauty of Bollywood was spotted lately at an event, the photos of the event were shared enormously on social media, that has created a lot of headlines. The gorgeous actress here was seen wearing a deep green pantsuit, with which she opted for a golden long neckpiece and clearly we can’t get over her amazing look. Just like all her outfits, this outfit was also way too classy. The diva who is famous for her active participation in L’Oréal Group was donning a shimmery red lip shade with smokey eyes.

Aish kept her hair open in the look and also wore some really cool designer jewellery, which went very well it with her super amazing look. The diva is one of the top actresses of B-town. Her famous films such as Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar are evergreen and can be watched all the time.

The diva is also an ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on AIDS (UNAIDS). Interestingly, Aish was also the first Indian actress who made it to the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member.

