Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her 8-year-old daughter Aradhya Bachchan have both tested negative for coronavirus and have been sent home. Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are still in the hospital, informed Abhishek Bachchan through a tweet.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with her 8-year-old daughter Aradhya, has recovered from coronavirus after being admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for 10, days. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, her husband, wrote on Twitter that Aishwarya and their daughter tested negative and have been sent home. He, however, is still in hospital along with his father Amitabh Bachchan. In the Tweet, he thanked his fans on Twitter for their continued prayers and well wishes and even wrote that he is in their debt forever. He then wrote that Aishwarya and Aradhya have tested negative for coronavirus and thus, discharged from the hospital. He added that his father and he shall stay in the hospital while being taken care of by the medical staff.

Aishwarya had tested positive just a day after Abhishek and Amitabh and was confined within the Bachchan residence, named Jalsa, for around a week before moving to the hospital on 17th July. Amitabh and Abhishek were already in the hospital since July 11th. Amitabh’s wife, Jaya Bachchan, tested negative for coronavirus virus.

On the 12th of July, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed on Twitter the rumour about his wife and daughter that they had come down with coronavirus. The tweet brought an end to a short period of mass confusion after Rajesh Tope, Health Minister of Maharashtra posted and later deleted a tweet about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s test results.

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya discharged from Nanavati Hospital after testing negative for #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9OxkJuaA9A — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan revealed about his condition on 11 July and was moved to the hospital shortly afterwards. His son Abhishek did the same soon after and was admitted to the same hospital.

The family manse had been sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) but was re-opened on 26 July. Three other residences that were owned by the Bachchan family were also sealed. 30 staff members at these properties have been tested for coronavirus.

