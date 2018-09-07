Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be awarded with the Meryl Streep award for excelling in the field of acting and showcasing a distinction in her craft and for expanding the role of women within the entertainment industry. Not just Aishwarya, director Zoya Akhtar and Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor, among others, will also be honoured at the event.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has added one more feather in her cap as she is all set to receive first ever Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award.

Yes, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, WIFT India said that the Fanney Khan star would be rewarded for showcasing a distinction in her craft and for expanding the role of women within the entertainment industry.

On being asked about the relevance of the name of the award named being after veteran actor Hollywood actor Meryl Streep, WIFT India founding president Petrina D’Rozario said that whether it was her extraordinary body of work or her charitable endeavours, Ms. Streep was an inspiration for all.

Further elaborating on the same, Petrina said that their aim here was to encourage others to think outside the norm of gender-based hiring practices and gave females of all nationalities an equal chance to live in the fields dominated by men.

Also read: Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds, best known for his performance in Deliverance, Boogie Nights, dies at 82

Not just it, director Zoya Akhtar and Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor, among others, will also be honoured at the event. WIFT India is part of WIFT International, a network which promotes professional development and achievement for women in the film industry, video, and other screen-based media.

Also Read: Kajol redefines elegance in floral printed saree, see photos

The award ceremony is established to honour the best female talent in Bollywood and Hollywood. the ceremony will take place in Washington DC on September 8.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’ along with Anil Kapoor.

Recently, the actor attended the Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition. She talked about the importance of Women empowerment. Aishwarya Bachchan said that she said the economic empowerment of women was national agenda and by supporting this exhibition, she had the honour in supporting the economic empowerment of our women.

Along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rashmi Thackrey, Sonu Nigam, Ronit Roy, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Raichan also attended the event.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More