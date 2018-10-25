Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was all set to appear in Jasmine has walked out of the project due to some loopholes in the script of writers Siddhartha and Garima. As per reports, after making changes in the script, Ash felt she couldn’t relate to it and informed the team that she wouldn't be able to do the film anymore.

After Fanney Khan, Aishwarya Rai who was all set to appear in Jasmine has turned down the offer. As per the latest reports of DNA, Aishwarya has turned down Jasmine as she found several loopholes in the script. Although the basic idea of Siddharth and Garima was strong, but there were some problems which the actress had reportedly pointed out to the writer duo. Even after approaching with a fresh script, Ash still felt she couldn’t relate to it and informed the team that she wouldn’t be able to do the film anymore.

Earlier, the actor said that she was in talks with the team till February of this year and had asked the team to make a few changes in the script.

Jasmine is based on a story of two writers Siddharth and Garima. There had been several reasons behind in the delay of the project Jasmine. Firstly, the filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh, who was initially backing the project, informed the team that he was not producing it anymore. The film’s shooting could’ve been started earlier than ever. But Siddharth and Garima, also had other commitments to complete.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan. There are also reports, she will reunite in Gulab Jamun with her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is quite a popular fashionista in the cinema industry. Her sartorial fashion sense has always been applauding. Recently, she shoots a photoshoot of Lor’eal. Several photographs surfaced on the Internet. Be it her fashionable photoshoots or festival ceremonies, she has always maintained her fashion game. We have compiled a list of photograph

The 44-year-old actor has several times been spotted with Aaradhya Bachchan in the similar coloured outfit. There are several photographs of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya Bachchan which have left us mesmerised with her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More