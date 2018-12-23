Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended an event for cancer survivors at Tata Memorial Hospital on December 23, 2018. The event was organised to celebrate the Christmas with the disease affected patients. Several photographs and videos are surfacing on the social media from the same event. She can be seen dressed up in the most elegant attire for the occasion. Check out the photographs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Tata Memorial Hospital on Sunday, December 23, 2018 to meet the cancer survivors on the occasion of Christmas celebration. She attended the event as a chief guest. The celebrity photographer, Viral Bhayani has shared videos and some photographs from the event. Aishwarya Rai looks beautiful in her pink shimmery anarkali with a matching netted glittery dupatta.

This is not the first time that she has come forward to speak about cancer patients. Recently, the actor attended Women’s Cancer Initiative (WCI) event at the same place. She said that there is a need to spread the awareness regarding the disease at its early stage as the early detection can lead to a cure.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai was spotted along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda outside Dhirubhai Ambani School. She was present there to attend the annual school day of Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai has been featured in serval movies such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Hamaara Dil Aapke Pass Hai, Sarkar Raj, Guzzarish, Khakee and many more. She debuted in Bollywood in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997. She was last seen in Fanney Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Now the actor will be next seen in Gulab Jamun along with Abhishek Bachchan after a long time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More