Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was quoted saying, "If you choose not to use makeup, doesn’t mean you are a disinterested person or a person lacking in colour or you are brainy just because you don’t put makeup, or you are too serious and not a fun-loving person. The day we break away from these pre-conceived notions, we all will start co-existing."

The stunning Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has a huge fan following wants women to stop judging each other over looks. The actor was recently seen donning the Cannes red carpet with her glamorous looks. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was quoted saying in a group interview on the sidelines of her Cannes appearance as the brand ambassador of cosmetic brand L’Oreal Paris about the change in behaviour women needs to do with each other.

“Grooming has been a part of our culture since the beginning, both for men and women. Everybody grooms themselves but to what degree depends upon the individual. First, we need to free ourselves from judging each other. Someone did more then it’s his or her choice, and if someone did less then that’s also their choice. I don’t think either side should be judged. We, as women, need to stop judging each other in a sense that if you put make-up that doesn’t mean you don’t have brains, it doesn’t mean you lack in substance, it does not mean that you are not sensitive or compassionate,” Aishwarya said.

She further added, “At the same time, if you choose not to use makeup, doesn’t mean you are a disinterested person or a person lacking in colour or you are brainy just because you don’t put makeup, or you are too serious and not a fun-loving person. The day we break away from these pre-conceived notions, we all will start co-existing.”

“Since the beginning, through media interviews, the audience has got to know about my real personality, my beliefs, my choices. I didn’t get judged on the basis of my looks. I do believe, however, that I could have got bracketed or slotted had my audience not known how I am off-screen. Also, look at the choices I made in my career. I worked with people like Mani Ratnam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra… So, that helped too. You think these people would work with me because of my looks? I am sure they are intelligent enough to not risk their films with my face. They must have seen something in me,” she concluded.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App