Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen once again in Kollywood as she will be seen playing a double role in Mani Ratnam's film which titled as Ponniyin Selvan. To know more about her double role, read below!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back to Tamil film industry and will soon appear in Mani Ratnam’s film titled as Ponniyin Selvan. According to the recent reports, the former Miss World and Bollywood’s beauty queen has given her nod to the film in which she’ll be seen essaying the double role. It is expected that Ponniyin Selvan will be a big-budget movie and will have some best talents from the film industry.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Aishwarya will be seen playing the double role as a mother and daughter. The news has made fans overexcited as they will get to see their favourite actress in the double role. The actress is preparing for her double role as she wants to completely fit in the shoes of her characters. The makers of the film are planning to make it a pan India film so that it woos the audience across the country. Ponniyin Selvan will be produced by Lyca Productions.

In her Bollywood career, Aishwarya has had given many hit films and known for her beauty. Her performance in her previous hit film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was highly praised by the audience. Well now, when the actress is returning to Kollywood, her fans over there are too much excited.

Among all the other actors approached for the film, Aishwarya was the first one to give her nod to the film. More updates on the film production are going to be released soon by the makers of the film. On the other hand, fans are waiting for the film to go on floors super soon. The actress was last seen in 2018 released Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao. We will keep you updated with the film’s developments and when the shooting will start.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App