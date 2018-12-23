Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to wish her parents on their anniversary in the most adorable way. Aishwarya Rai who is closed to her parents has hardly missed any opportunity in showering love on them. In the photograph, father late Krishna Raj Rai and mother Brinda Rai can be seen happily posing together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is quite active on social media has shared a photograph of her parents on the occasion of their anniversary. In the photographs, late Krishnaraj Rai can be seen smiling with his wife Brinda Rai. Till now, this post has received likes 2,64,749. In the caption, she has wished Happy Anniversary affectionately to them.

She recently attended an event organised by Tata Memorial Hospital to meet the cancer affected children to celebrate Christmas. She has even shared several photographs on her Instagram handle where she can be seen smiling with many children.

This is not the first time that Aishwarya Rai’s mother has been featured in the photograph. Aishwarya Rai’s mother has been a part of several candid clicks.

Check out the fun-filled photos of Aishwarya Rai with her mother.

Aishwarya’s father Krishnaraj Rai took his last breath on 18th March, 2018 due to lymphoma cancer. He was an Army biologist, while her mother, Brinda Rai, is a homemaker.

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The actress played the role of Baby Singh, a superstar. She recently won the Meryl Streep for Excellence Awards at the first Women in Film and Television in India Awards. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya who flew to the US to receive the award.

