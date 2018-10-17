Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is known to nail the fashion game in the industry has once again made our heads turn with her stunning outfit. Recently, she attended a cancer initiative programme and she looks beautiful as ever in her light pink outfit. Aishwarya Rai's poised look and elegant smile made her look a perfect beauty.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sartorial wardrobe choices have hardly failed to impress the fashion police. This time too, while attending a cancer initiative programme, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has maintained her fashion game at a decent level. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a photograph on Instagram from the same event. She wore a light pink outfit, and as usual, her elegance made her look gorgeous as ever. The heavily embroidered outfit is a sight to behold. The dewy makeup and minimal accessories rounded her look out. She kept her red-streaked mid-length hair open. She looks beautiful as she strikes a pose for the camera.

Talking about the cancer disease, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that there are so many myths and misconceptions in our country to recognise cancer as a contagious disease due to lack of awareness, education, access to information. The only step is to detect the problem early.

Aishwarya Rai’s fashion has always been commendable in a sense of elegance and grace. She has always tried to up her fashion game with her every outing. We have compiled a series of photographs for you to take a peep into her wardrobe. Check out her photographs.

Speaking on the importance of such events in order to raise awareness. Aishwarya Rai further said that such events are helpful to draw attention and raise awareness, increase dialogue, make information more accessible to people. The information about regular check-ups for early detection is important as it is a baby step to possibly cure of the disease.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan opposite to Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She will be reuniting after a long time with Abhishek Bachchan in Gulab Jamun.

