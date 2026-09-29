Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Paris Fashion Week Moment Goes Viral: Celine Dion Hug, Royal Look And ‘Once A Queen’ Reactions – WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again brought Bollywood glamour to the global fashion stage as she walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, September 28. The actor joined an international line-up of stars for L’Oréal Paris’ ninth edition of Le Défilé, staged at Place Joffre with the Eiffel Tower providing the backdrop.

The appearance quickly became one of the evening’s talking points, particularly after videos of Aishwarya with Celine Dion began circulating across social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Channels Her Royal Avatar In Paris

For the show, Aishwarya opted for a dramatic velvet creation by designer Yara Shoemaker, paired with a sweeping embellished cape and a striking burgundy-red hair transformation. The look gave the actor a distinctly regal presence as she walked the runway.

She shared the stage with several of L’Oréal Paris’ global ambassadors, including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley, Viola Davis and Jane Fonda. This year’s show centred on the message of confidence, diversity, inclusion and female solidarity. L’Oréal Paris has described Le Défilé as a platform celebrating women and self-worth since its launch in 2017.

Aishwarya Rai And Celine Dion’s Viral Moment Steals Attention

One of the most widely shared moments from the evening came when Aishwarya and Celine Dion were seen holding hands before sharing a warm hug and kiss. The two then broke into an impromptu dance on stage, creating one of the night’s most memorable celebrity moments.

Another backstage clip showed Aishwarya embracing Eva Longoria while the actor was being styled for the show.

The runway pictures soon prompted a wave of reactions online, with fans praising Aishwarya’s poise and describing her as “Royalty herself”. One recurring reaction read, “Once a Queen, Forever a Queen.”

Watch Viral Video

Aishwarya Rai’s Long-Standing Global Fashion Presence

Aishwarya’s latest appearance adds another chapter to her long association with L’Oréal Paris. The actor has represented the beauty brand internationally for years and has become a familiar presence at major global fashion and beauty events.

Earlier on Monday, Aishwarya was also seen in Paris with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, greeting fans and posing for photographs. Her Paris appearance comes months after her high-profile presence at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

On the film front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II, released in 2023, where she played the dual roles of Nandini and Mandakini Devi. As of September 2026, she has not announced her next theatrical release.