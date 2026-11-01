Aishwarya Rai B’Day SPL: She Was Paid Just Rs 1,500 For A Modelling Shoot At 18; Today, Her Estimated Net Worth Is Rs 800 Crore — Her Journey Explained

Aishwarya Rai Birthday: The transformation of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from a model to one of the most recognizable Indian stars in the world has been linked with beauty pageants, hit movies and international brand endorsements. There is, however, one fact about her early life that gives an idea of how humble she began her career path.

According to reports, in May 1992, when Aishwarya was around 18 years old, she got Rs 1,500 as payment for a modelling assignment. Over three decades later, reports have said that her estimated net worth was around Rs 800 crore, even though the actress herself has never revealed her total wealth. The path from the former to the latter is not a simple story involving wealth alone. She has turned down offers of movies, chose to go back to her studies, won Miss India and Miss World titles, and made a successful career in the movies.

Aishwarya Rai’s First Modelling Assignment: What Was The Rs 1,500 Bill About?

A copy of Aishwarya’s modelling invoice from May 23, 1992, surfaced online in 2022, attracting attention because of the amount mentioned on the document. According to a report by The Indian Express, the bill was issued for a magazine catalogue shoot organised by a company called Krupa Kreations. It described Aishwarya, then approximately 18 years old, as having agreed to work as a model for the assignment. The document also carried her signature.

The shoot featured other models, including Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja and Tejaswini Kolhapure. Photographer Vimal Upadhyay later shared pictures from the catalogue on social media, bringing the decades-old assignment back into public conversation. The invoice offered a snapshot of Aishwarya’s early modelling days, before she became a household name. She was still a young student, and her career in entertainment was far from the global profile she would eventually establish.

Why Did Aishwarya Rai Reject Film Offers Before Miss India?

One of the lesser-known details about Aishwarya’s early career is that film offers had started coming her way even before she entered the beauty pageant circuit. In a 2012 interview with Vogue India, Aishwarya revealed that she had received at least four film offers before participating in Miss India and Miss World. She also explained that joining the Miss India pageant was, in part, a way of stepping back from the film industry for some time.

She said that had she not participated in Miss India, Raja Hindustani could have been her first film. Her decision was also shaped by her education. In an earlier conversation on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Aishwarya explained that she did not want to set an example that young people could abandon their studies simply because opportunities in the entertainment industry came their way.

In a 2000 interview with Rediff, she recalled turning down modelling and film opportunities while she was studying. She had initially considered a career in architecture and did not want to give up her education without thinking through the decision. The choice meant that she did not immediately accept the opportunities coming her way. Instead, she continued to balance her studies with selective modelling assignments.

From Miss India To Miss World: The Turning Point In Her Career

Aishwarya entered the Miss India pageant in 1994 and went on to represent the country at the Miss World competition later that year. She finished as the first runner-up at Miss India before winning the Miss World crown in November 1994. The victory brought her international recognition and changed the scale of opportunities available to her.

In a 2002 interview with Rediff, Aishwarya recalled that winning the title made her realise that returning to college life as an ordinary student would no longer be possible in the same way. She had been studying architecture, but the attention following her Miss World victory marked a turning point. Her pageant success also brought renewed interest from filmmakers. Although she had received offers before the competitions, the international title gave her career a different kind of visibility.

Aishwarya Rai’s Film Debut And Rise In Bollywood

Aishwarya had her first screen appearance in the Tamil movie “Iruvar” directed by Mani Ratnam in 1997. In the same year, she acted in the Hindi movie “Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya” along with Bobby Deol. Her career saw more recognition through the release of movies like “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” and “Taal” in 1999. Some other works of hers include Devdas, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar and Guru.

Apart from that, she has also been part of several international movies like “Bride & Prejudice” and “The Pink Panther 2”. She has been regularly seen participating in the Cannes Film Festival, thus adding more to her international image in terms of fashion and entertainment. With the passing of time, she has become a name for big international and Indian companies like L’Oréal Paris and Longines.

What Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Net Worth?

A number of media reports place the estimated net worth of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at roughly Rs 800 crore. Other reports suggest that the net worth of the actress might lie around Rs 900 crore. These figures are to be taken as estimates of her net worth because actual figures about her wealth are hard to come by owing to the different estimates being circulated.

The income of Aishwarya is attributed largely to her acting career, brand endorsements, and other businesses. The actual share of her wealth that comes from each source of income has not been revealed in any media report so far. Therefore, the Rs 800 crore estimate can be considered a rough estimate of her net worth.

From A Rs 1,500 Modelling Bill To A Global Career

Aishwarya’s modelling invoice during the initial stage of her career has become an interesting artifact for the very reason that it reflects the period of her career before she acquired all her pageant titles and fame through movies. Her career path was also determined by certain decisions which did not necessarily result in her stardom. Aishwarya rejected offers for films, continued her education, and participated in Miss India when already noticed by the film industry.

The following achievements, such as winning Miss World, her debut as an actress and success in Indian and international cinema, changed her professional path. More than 30 years have passed since that modelling task in 1992, and the Rs 1,500 invoice serves as evidence of how her path started. While the significantly higher net worth numbers of today reflect the magnitude of her success, the decisions made before stardom have their own importance as well.

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