Former Miss World and Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been roped in for critically acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film, which is inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic novel by the same name, will have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing a key role in it.

The former Miss World, who was recently in Chennai for a show, spoke to the media and confirmed that she is on board with Mani Ratnam for his big-scale movie and said that she is with Mani Ratnam on this journey and she is honored to ve a part of Mani Ratnam’s project as he is her guru.

Rai said that she will always be happy to be a part of whatever Mani Ratnam chooses to do. Aishwarya Rai added that she did her first movie Iruvar with the Tamil director and has learned a lot from him which makes him her guru. She said that she will not reveal anything about the film and will leave it to Mani and he can share the details whenever he wants to.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has worked with Mani Ratnam in movies like Iruvar, Guru, and Raavan. They share a beautiful bond and it will be great to see Aishwarya Rai working with Ratnam once again. The movie will also star Anushka Shetty, Mohan Babu, Keerthi Suresh, Karthi, among many more interesting names and is based on a Chola kingdom.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan, will be playing the role of an antagonist in the movie which is said to be a magnum opus. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most talented and stunning actresses in the Indian film industry who has also starred in Hollywood movies such as The Last Legion, The Pink Panther 2, The Mistress of Spices, Bride & Prejudice, among many others.

She is known for her breakthrough performances in movies like Devdas, Raincoat, Dhoom 2, Guru, Provoked, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sarbjit, among many others and is one of the most phenomenal dancers as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App