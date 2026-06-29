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Home > Entertainment News > Aishwarya Rai Hid Her Pain After Salman Khan Breakup, Reveals ‘Shabd’ Co-Star Sadiya Siddiqui

Aishwarya Rai Hid Her Pain After Salman Khan Breakup, Reveals ‘Shabd’ Co-Star Sadiya Siddiqui

Aishwarya Rai’s legendary work ethic masked a period of deep personal heartbreak. Shabd co-star Sadiya Siddiqui has opened up about observing Aishwarya on set right after her public split from Salman Khan. Read on for details on how she hid her pain, exclusive behind-the-scenes memories with Sanjay Dutt, and the definitive relationship timeline of the iconic duo.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, Image Credits- IMDb
Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 19:45 IST

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai: Even years later, the most sensational separation story from Bollywood remains making news again and again.

The Indian actress Sadiya Siddiqui has shared her story of how she has worked together with Aishwarya Rai while the psychological thriller Shabd was being shot in 2005. While talking about Aishwarya in the YouTube interview, Sadiya has said that Aishwarya has been calm throughout despite the highly publicized and very controversial split-up with Salman Khan.

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While going through such a tough period in her life, when she was constantly in the eyes of the media, Aishwarya has not allowed her private life to influence the film shootings.

Did Aishwarya Rai let her breakup with Salman Khan affect her movies?

It is a well-known fact that Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan have become lovers in 1999 while shooting the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction. The couple has been surrounded by the rumors about their marriage, but by 2002, it was Aishwarya who made a public announcement about ending her relationship with Salman due to the unstable situation. And the shoot of Shabd has taken place under such circumstances.

When asked whether she could sense the underlying emotional turmoil, Sadiya Siddiqui stated that Aishwarya Rai was the ultimate calmness.

“Actually, I didn’t have a single scene with Aishwarya, so I never got close enough to know what she was going through. I don’t know her personally at all,” Sadiya clarified to Siddharth Kannan. “But from whatever I observed, she hid it really well. She always came fully prepared, knew all her lines, had read the script thoroughly, and worked with complete professionalism. I don’t think she allowed her personal life to affect her work at all.”

Sadiya further praised Aishwarya’s dedication, noting that she would routinely discuss the complex psychology of her character with director Leena Yadav rather than dwelling on external distractions.

What is the official relationship timeline of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai?

The romantic liaison between both actors continues to be a highly analyzed episode within pop culture’s history. For an understanding of the emotion that Sadiya Siddiqui noted during filming, here is the story of their relationship and the manner in which it ultimately fell apart:

  • 1997 – “The Secret Introduction”: Although Salman Khan was then seriously dating Somy Ali, some people in the film industry claim that he met Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai, who had made her debut in Bollywood.

  • 1998-1999: Flames of Chemistry Between ‘HDDCS’: They were chosen as the main protagonists in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. As their famous screen chemistry started spreading outside the movies too, Aishwarya became a vital part of Salman’s tight family circle.

  • November 2001 – The Turning Point: Frictions in the relationship came into the light after reports surfaced of a major altercation that had occurred during late hours outside Aishwarya’s apartment in Lokhandwala. Reports regarding Salman’s crazy possessiveness and surprise visits to meet his ex-girlfriend abroad added to the strain.

  • March 2002 – End of an Affair: Aishwarya officially ended the affair. Even though the couple had parted ways, Salman apparently found it difficult to accept the fact, and there were major disturbances at the shooting locations of the films Kuch Naa Kaho and Chalte Chalte starring Aishwarya.

  • September 2002 – Breaking the Silence: Aishwarya issued a sensational statement in the Times of India, officially announcing the breakup. According to her, persistent alcoholism, domestic violence, and adultery were among the key issues which forced her to leave, saying that “She will never do anything professional with Salman Khan ever again.”

Did Sanjay Dutt rehearse his lines on the sets of ‘Shabd’?

Apart from Aishwarya Rai, there were other co-stars with whom Sadiya interacted. Sadiya shared an interesting story about Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt’s unusual process of acting in that particular film.

She recalled her first scene with Sanjay, wherein she was supposed to perform in a kitchen setup. She went to the star and asked him whether he would like to go through the dialogue with her quickly. But the director Leena Yadav stopped her and explained to her how Sanjay works.

“Leena Yadav came to me and said, ‘You do your own lines. He’s not comfortable rehearsing.’ It was the first time I’d heard that. Some actors just prefer that you focus on your own preparation. But the scene worked beautifully in the end,” Sadiya shared.

In response to persistent rumours regarding the use of cue cards by Sanjay Dutt for extended dialogues on set, Sadiya supported her co-star, clearly stating that there was nothing of the sort in her scenes.

ALSO READ: Akshara Singh Expresses Gratitude After Joining Laxman Utekar’s ‘Eetha’ With Shraddha Kapoor

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Aishwarya Rai Hid Her Pain After Salman Khan Breakup, Reveals ‘Shabd’ Co-Star Sadiya Siddiqui
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Aishwarya Rai Hid Her Pain After Salman Khan Breakup, Reveals ‘Shabd’ Co-Star Sadiya Siddiqui
Aishwarya Rai Hid Her Pain After Salman Khan Breakup, Reveals ‘Shabd’ Co-Star Sadiya Siddiqui
Aishwarya Rai Hid Her Pain After Salman Khan Breakup, Reveals ‘Shabd’ Co-Star Sadiya Siddiqui
Aishwarya Rai Hid Her Pain After Salman Khan Breakup, Reveals ‘Shabd’ Co-Star Sadiya Siddiqui

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