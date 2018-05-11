Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally made her much-awaited Instagram debut. The diva officially joined the photo-video sharing app on Friday. Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Fanney Khan which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Bollywood actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally made her debut on photo-sharing app Instagram on Friday. It was all over the news that Rai will soon be making her Instagram debut and the stunning diva has finally joined the Instagram family and her handle is ‘@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.’ A source close to Aishwarya earlier revealed it was because of repeated requests from her fans and admirers from across the globe that she decided to have an official handle on Instagram to keep her fans updated about her films, projects, personal life and much more.

Although she is not following anyone on Instagram yet, the stunning actress has four thousand followers on her Instagram account and still counting. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s bio on Instagram currently reads as, “Miles to go before I sleep.” She has not posted any pictures yet but we are anticipating that she will be posting her first pictures tonight as she arrives at Cannes 2018. The diva has been entertaining us for over two decades now and is known to be one of the most beautiful women in the world.

“Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a private person and her presence on the social media platform is basically her way of thanking all her well-wishers who have been having her so much love through the start of her career; a way to directly connect with them,” a press release obtained by PTI from the actor’s PR team stated.

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where she stunned everyone with her excellent performance and is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Fanney Khan which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also stars Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the main roles.

