Aishwarya Rai photo: The tinsel town is undoubtedly blessed with some of the most celebrated and ageless beauties and one among them is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A few minutes ago, Aishwarya shared a new picture of her and it just didn't take long for the post to go viral online.

Aishwarya Rai photo: The tinsel town is undoubtedly blessed with some of the most celebrated and ageless beauties and one among them is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The epitome of beauty has this god gifted charm which turns anyone into her adorer. Mother of a beautiful daughter, though she doesn’t seem to be the one, the diva is known worldwide for the way she carries herself. The Fanney Khan actor is known poise and deportment that only she can walk with.

Her fans are already aware of the fact that Aishwarya has made her debut on the photo and video sharing platform – Instagram. The actor keeps sharing updates from her daily life and well her fans seem to love her posts too. A few minutes ago, Aishwarya shared a new picture of her and it just didn’t take long for the post to go viral online. Donning a red shimmery long dress, Aishwarya is looking just drop dead gorgeous. The dazzler has rounded up the look with giving a middle partition to her hair and hard to avoid red-lipstick that is making her lips more of rose petals. Before we say much, take a look at the picture below:

Well, who can afford to miss that angelic beauty captured in a single frame? Also, it is not the only picture that has been turning people into her die-hard fans, but there are thousands of such pictures that have made their ways to several social media platforms. Here we have chosen some of the best pictures that we think are enough to make your day brighter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More