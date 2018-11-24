In a past couple of months, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has emerged as one of the most prominent Internet sensations and boasts of over 5.7 million followers on Instagram. The diva recently had a photoshoot for the Indian edition of Verve Magazine and just believe us that she looks magnificent.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undoubtedly the epitome of beauty and the way she carries herself is itself a lesson for most of the ambitious actors who want to make an irreplaceable place in the B-town. Not only across India, but Aishwarya is a name that is known globally and the credit goes to her charisma and charm that has turned millions into her fans. In a past couple of months, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has emerged as one of the most prominent Internet sensations and boasts of over 5.7 million followers on Instagram.

The diva recently had a photoshoot for the Indian edition of Verve Magazine and just believe us that she looks magnificent. Donning a pastel peach coloured dress, Aishwarya is looking just glamorous as she poses to the camera. Adding to her beauty is that red lip shade and wavy hair, making her style game on point as always. The picture has already gone viral on Instagram and users just can’t keep calm. Over thousands of followers have seen the picture and the comment section is flooded with the compliments for the actor. Here’s take a look at the photo:

Isn’t she looking just gorgeous? It has been decades since the beauty is making people fall in love with her. She is one of the few Bollywood actors who is known worldwide for her beauty. She is surely one of the B-town actresses who has beaten her age and her mounting beauty is a proof for that. Here is an assortment of some of her photos that proves that Aishwarya Rai was irreplaceable, is replaceable and will remain one.

