Bollywood stunner and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai aka Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan, has been roped in for ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s next film, according to latest media speculations. Aishwarya Rai will be reportedly playing a negative role in the historical drama which is set in the early 10th century.

The period-drama, titled Ponniyin Selvan, is based on popular Tamil novel written by renowned author Kalki Krishnamurthy by the same name and is based on the Nobel Chola emperor. Arulmozhi Varman. According to reports, the film will also star Amala Paul, Jayam Ravi, Aimbu and Vikram and is being helmed by Mani Ratnam.

According to a report by a leading daily, the story of the movie will revolve around the time in the early 10th century when the great Raja Choli was about to become the king soon in the Chola Kingdom and Aish will be essaying the negative role of the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar named Nandini.

Reports further suggest that Aish will be playing the role of an interesting, naive, sharp and manipulative lady who will do anything for power. The shoot of the film will start by the end of this year.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai aka Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam have collaborated for movies like Iruvar, Raavan and Guru. Another report suggests that Aishwarya Rai’s father-in-law and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will also play a crucial part in the film.

