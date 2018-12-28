Sneha Ullal who made her debut opposite to Salman Khan in Lucky: No Time for Love? is dating Avi Mittal, as per reports. Sneha Ullal became popular as the look-alike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She had been away from the limelight due to her auto-immune disorder.

Sneha Ullal who gained her popularity from Lucky: No Time for Love? has come again into the headlines as she has found the love of her life. As per reports, the look-alike of Aishwarya Rai is dating Avi Mittal, the chairman of All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA). A report quoted that Sneha and Avi had been friends for long time and now they are gradually falling in love. Their relationship is going strong and the family knows about the relationship. Not just that, she is also a regular guest at Avi’s family functions.

Sneha Ullal had been absent from Bollywood for a long time. As per reports, Sneha was diagonsed with auto immune disorder, and she took a long break from her hectic schedule. While speaking to a leading daily, Sneha said that she was diagnosed with an ‘auto immune disorder’ and it’s a blood-related illness where her own immune system kept her unwell. Her body would become so weak that she would not be able to stand on her feet for more than 30 to 40 minutes. If she kept shooting for films even with this illness, it will get worse.

